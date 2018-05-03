Share:

BASF signs €1.7b agreement with Bayer

LAHORE (PR): In addition to the agreement signed in October 2017, BASF has signed an agreement to purchase further businesses and assets, which Bayer offered to divest in the context of its planned acquisition of Monsanto. The expanded scope includes Bayer’s entire vegetable seeds business, operating under the global trademark Nunhems®, seed treatment products sold under the Poncho®, VOTiVO®, COPeO® and ILeVO® brands, the R&D platform for hybrid wheat and the complete state-of-the-art digital farming platform xarvioTM. The all-cash purchase price for the additional businesses and assets BASF agreed to acquire is €1.7 billion, subject to certain adjustments at closing. For the full year 2017, sales of these businesses amounted to around €745 million. The transaction also includes Bayer’s oilseed rape business in Australia; certain glyphosate-based herbicides in Europe, used predominantly for industrial applications; the canola-quality juncea research and certain non-selective herbicide and nematicide research projects.

This purchase is in addition to the agreement BASF and Bayer signed on October 13, 2017, which entails the acquisition of Bayer’s global glufosinate-ammonium non-selective herbicide business; seeds businesses for key row crops in select markets and trait research and breeding capabilities for these crops along with the LibertyLink® trait and trademark. These businesses generated sales of €1.5 billion in 2017. The all-cash purchase price for this prior transaction is €5.9 billion, subject to certain adjustments at closing.

Both transactions, with combined 2017 sales of €2.2 billion and combined 2016 sales of €2.0 billion, complement BASF’s crop protection business and biotechnology activities, adding new capabilities and opportunities for profitable growth and innovation. The all-cash purchase price for the combined acquisition is €7.6 billion, subject to certain adjustments at closing. In 2016, the combined businesses generated EBITDA of €550 million (on a pro forma adjusted basis).

Cotton farmers to get gossipolar ropes

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): The government has decided to distribute gossipolar ropes and sex pheromone traps among cotton growers belonging to core and secondary cotton area of Punjab to save cotton crop against Pink Bollworm attack. Punjab Agriculture Department spokesman said that pink bollworm is one of the biggest threat to cotton crop in Punjab. He said that Rs96.2 million will be spent on PB Ropes and gossipolar ropes that will be installed on 54 Tehsils of Punjab on 50 acre blocks. Farmers belonging to Division Multan, DG Khan, Sahiwal, Sargodha and Faisalabad can apply for this scheme. They may have to contact office of Deputy Director (Ext) or Assistant Director (Pest Warning) of their area to get free of cost application forms in this regard. Farmers of these 54 division may apply individually or in the form of groups to get gossipolar ropes and sex pheromone traps. Farmers may download these application forms from Agriculture Extension's official web page. Photocopy of application form will also be acceptable.

The individual farmer/ group that have applied for this scheme will be bound to enact on all those conditions written on prescribed form. After filling this form, farmers may submit this form to office of Assistant Director Agriculture (Ext) office till May 15 and get their receipt.

USAID, COTHM sign MoU

LAHORE (APP): United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the College of Tourism and Hotel Management (COTHM) to support training and education in the hospitality sector to the youth in the southern Punjab. The MoU was signed by USAID/Pakistan Mission Director, Jerry Bisson and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) COTHM Ahmed Shafiq. Provincial Director USAID Punjab, Lea Swansea was also present. The MoU is in continuation of the USAID project Punjab Youth Workforce Development (PYWD). It invests in youth by providing technical and vocational education and employment opportunities to around 10,000 youth between the ages of 16 and 29 out of which 35 per cent are female from the south Punjab districts of Multan, Lodhran, Bahawalpur, and Muzaffargarh. The three-year programme PYWD complements Punjab government's policy to provide skill development opportunities to the Pakistani youth.

Jerry Bisson said, "Pakistan's youth is the future of the country and I believe that investing in them will build their capacity to develop and grow as the leaders of tomorrow."

The MoU was signed during a roundtable on business partnerships by the USAID which served as a platform for professionals in the technical and vocational training sector, including representatives from Fatima Memorial Hospital (FMH), Punjab Vocational Training Council (PVTC), and Lahore Restaurants Association (LRA), to share their expertise and knowledge on youth skills development in market-driven trades.

A tripartite agreement was also signed between FMH, PVTC and PYWD project with the objectives of upgrading PVTC's clinical assistant course and of engaging in youth skills development for the provision of quality healthcare services.

African scientists visit CCRI Multan

MULTAN (APP): A delegation of six agriculture scientists from four African countries visited Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan on Wednesday to share research findings and experiences with Pakistani scientists and benefit from Pakistani research on cotton. The visit was part of a programme initiated by ministry of national food security and research and a special training programme was also part of it. Delegates from Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali and Benin visited CCRI Multan where Cotton Commissioner Dr Khalid Abdullah and other officials were also present. The training programme that had begun on Apr 22 and would conclude on May 4. Dr Khalid Abdullah said that government was attaching due importance to research and development in cotton and to solve problems of farming community and ministry has taken many initiative in this direction. Secretary PCCC and director marketing and economic research Dr. Muhammad Ali Talpur said that PCCC and attached research bodies were leading research on cotton to developing new cotton varieties that can survive weather misbehaviour.

Director CCRI Multan Dr Zahid Mahmood gave a detailed briefing to African scientists on research activities focusing development of varieties that are not only high yielding but can also survive sudden changes in weather behaviour.

The foreign delegates visited different parts of CCRI including its laboratories, experimental fields, wild cotton grown there and the gene pool.

They also visited PCCC headquarters and International Cotton Researchers Association (ICRA's) secretariat where they received briefing.