KARACHI - Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair on Wednesday paid a visit to Central Office of Korangi Association of Trade and Industries (KATI). He praised the services of KATI in national economy.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor said KATI had always played a key role in the national economy, especially providing sources of employments. “Its problems would be resolved as soon as possible on priority basis so that industrial activities could be improved. In this regard, problems related to KATI would be resolved by contacting the officials concerned including federal and provincial governments.”

He said that for the industrial activity, the government had allocated huge funds for the development and infrastructure projects in the budget, especially in the industrial areas. Governor said that no one could shut down Karachi because of the government’s comprehensive and integrated strategies. Owing to the hard work of government and an important commitment of the law enforcement agencies, the city’s lights and dreams are reinstated now as citizens are enjoying social, cultural, literary, economic and sporting activities.

Governor Zubair thanked stakeholders, investors, industrialists and traders for the help and said that due to Rangers, it had become possible to eliminate crime elements from Karachi and that was why the Rangers would be present in the province for the continuation of peace and harmony.

SM Munir informed Governor Sindh about the effectiveness of KATI’s influence, role in national economy, industry problems and problems of investors and difficulties. He said that the budget was welcomed for the promotion of business activities and called it a business-friendly budget.