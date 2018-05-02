Share:

SADIQABAD-Patakha Chowk locality in Old Sadiqabad paints the picture of a marshland due to a huge accumulation of sewage in its streets.

A survey conducted by The Nation reveals that locals have been suffering from a great deal of inconvenience as they cannot pass through the streets due to huge sewage accumulation. They have literally been restricted to their houses and can't even go for prayers at mosques. The odour emitting from the stagnant water irks the people greatly. The municipal authorities are indifferent to the situation as usual.

Talking to The Nation, a citizen, seeking anonymity, said they get no other choice but to live in dirt, causing the environment stinky. Local shopkeepers and residents demand the authorities concerned take an immediate notice of the issue and ensure effective steps for a solution to it.

COMPENSATION

Sons of two municipal workers, who died of suffocation while cleaning a sewerage line in Aslam Town, were provided jobs. Earlier this month, their widows had been given monetary cheques as compensation. Sadiqabad Tehsil Municipal Committee Chairman (SMC) Chaudhry Shafiq handed over notifications of jobs to the sons - Kashif and Adnan - of the deceased employees for the posts of oilman and driver respectively. Municipal Committee Chief Officer Mehmood Ahmed and councillors including Tahir Zia, Abdus Suboor and Aslam Bajwa were present on the occasion.