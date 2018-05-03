Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Navy Ship ALAMGIR has provided logistic assistance to sailing yacht BENYLEO 2, which was in dire need of fuel in area about 180 Nautical Miles North East of Somalia.

According to Pakistan Navy spokesperson, the Sailing yacht BENYLEO 2 is owned by Joao Armindo Furtado of Azores Island Portugal and is currently on round the world sailing trip with his wife Joana Amen and two children aged 8 and 5 years.

It is the first family from Azores Island to embark on round the world sailing expedition. BENYLEO-2 left Port of Galle, Sri Lanka for Eritrea with necessary logistics.

However due to unexpected adverse weather, the expedition exhausted its entire stock of fuel. Assistance to BENYLEO-2 is another manifestation of the Pakistan Navy's strong history of providing humanitarian assistance at high seas and is in line with finest traditions of Pakistan Navy.