Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan remained the No.1 team in the ICC T20I Men’s Team Rankings, continuing to hold a four-point lead over second-placed Australia, with India at No.3 after gaining two points in the latest update, said an ICC statement issued on Wednesday.

There were, in fact, no changes in the top seven positions, but the big development was down at No8, where Afghanistan are the new entrants.

Sri Lanka, earlier ranked eighth, have slipped to ninth after losing four points following the update, which took the 2014-15 season out of the equation and weighted results from 2015-16 and 2016-17 at 50 per cent. While Sri Lanka lost ground, Afghanistan gained a point to move up.

Above them, there were no changes in points for Pakistan (130) and Australia (126), though India, England, South Africa and the Windies gained two, one, three and three points respectively.

Bangladesh are in 10th place, followed by Scotland, Zimbabwe, the Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong, Oman and Ireland. Behind Ireland, who have 33 points, are Nepal, but they have played just four games and need to play one more before being ranked.

Meanwhile, England, who last topped the ODI rankings in January 2013 have gained eight points and moved to 125 points. India, who were at the top before the update, have lost a solitary point and are in second place with a total of 122 points. South Africa, who were second, have dropped down to third place after losing four points, from 117 to 113, leaving them nine points.

England have overtaken India to seize the top spot in the ICC ODI Team Rankings following the annual update while Nepal have rejoined the T20I ratings but will need to play one more match before they are ranked on the ICC T20I Rankings.

England’s rise up the table is largely because of a forgettable 2014-15 season which saw them winning only seven out of 25 ODIs against other Full Members. The 2014-15 season has been dropped from the latest calculations while those from the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons are weighted at 50 per cent.

England, who last topped the ODI rankings in January 2013 have gained eight points and moved to 125 points. India, who were at the top before the update, have lost a solitary point and are in second place with a total of 122 points. South Africa, who were second, have dropped down to third place after losing four points, from 117 to 113, leaving them nine points adrift of India and only one point ahead of fourth- placed New Zealand.

The remaining places remain unchanged, meaning that the current top 10 ranked sides are the ones who will be playing in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. However, there have been some significant changes in points.

World champions Australia have lost eight points to go down to 104 in fifth position and are only two points ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2017 winners Pakistan, who have gained six points.

In other changes, Bangladesh (93 points) have gained three points, Sri Lanka (77) have lost seven points, the Windies (69) have lost five points, Afghanistan (63) have gained five points, Zimbabwe (55) have gained four points and 12th-placed Ireland (38) have lost three points.

ICC T20I Team Rankings

Rank Team Points

1 Pakistan 130

2 Australia 126

3 India 123

4 New Zealand 116

5 England 115

6 South Africa 114

7 Windies 114

8 Afghanistan 87

9 Sri Lanka 85

10 Bangladesh 75

11 Scotland 66

12 Zimbabwe 58

ICC ODI Team Rankings

Rank Team Points

1 England 125

2 India 122

3 South Africa 113

4 New Zealand 112

5 Australia 104

6 Pakistan 102

7 Bangaldesh 93

8 Sri Lanka 77

9 Windies 69

10 Afghanistan 63

11 Zimbabwe 55

12 Ireland 38