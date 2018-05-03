Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and the United States are in talks to permanently resolve the issue of diplomats’ movement in the two countries, diplomatic sources said.

Senior officials at the foreign ministry told The Nation that the two sides had differences on the restrictions on diplomats.

One official said: “Presently, the US diplomats in Pakistan are not allowed to visit certain places. The US had only threatened to impose restrictions as a tit-for-tat. We have been trying to convince them that restrictions in Pakistan are due to security reasons.”

He added: “In the US there is no tribal belt or places where the military is fighting militants so, the restrictions would not be logical. We do not stop the US diplomats from going to safer places. Talks are on to settle this issue with the US once and for all.”

This week, Pakistan embassy in Washington confirmed that a proposed travel ban on Pakistani diplomats in the US had been delayed by the American authorities.

Last month, Donald Trump administration had told the Pakistani counterparts that its diplomats stationed in the US could face restrictions in their movement if such restrictions on American diplomats in Pakistan were not eased. The ban that was expected to be implemented from May 1 but it has been ‘temporarily delayed.’

Trump is considering a proposal to impose restrictions on the Pakistani diplomats’ movement and require them to seek permission to move outside a 25-40 kilometers radius. The restrictions were originally expected to be imposed from May 1.

However, the Pakistan embassy in Washington said the US had delayed the decision until May 11 and would discuss the issue with Pakistan for a solution during these 10 days.

Last month, the vehicle of a defence attaché at the US embassy in Islamabad, Joseph Emanuel Hall, ran a red light and rammed into a motorcycle in the federal capital, killing one man on the spot and injuring another. Later, US Ambassador to Pakistan David Hale was summoned to Pakistan’s Foreign Office in Islamabad, where Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua recorded strong protest with the US envoy, who expressed grief over the incident and assured full cooperation from the US embassy in investigating the incident.

Relations between the United States and Pakistan have been strained in recent months over Afghanistan. In a tweet on January 1, Trump claimed that the United States had foolishly given Pakistan over $33 billion in aid over the last 15 years. He also accused Pakistan of thinking US leaders to be fools.

Another official at the foreign ministry said Pakistan hoped the US will not impose restrictions on diplomats’ movement. “The US should understand that our restrictions are out of compulsion. We don’t want to ban their (diplomats) movement but have to be careful due to security concerns. There is no such issue in the US,” he added.

He said the US was also concerned about the safety of its diplomats. “They have asked us (Pakistan) to be more vigilant about the American diplomats’ safety and we have told them this supports our argument about restriction on movement. We can’t allow the diplomats to visit volatile areas,” he said.

The official said the issue of the Joseph Emanuel Hall’s accident was being discussed and there will be an ‘amicable’ solution soon.

Diplomatic sources said the US was likely to pay ‘blood money’ to the victim families of the April 7 accident. Hall was driving the car when the accident took place. The diplomat was released by police after brief detention, however, the vehicle of the US Consulate was shifted to police station.

Ateeq Baig, 22, had died on the spot. His cousin, Raheel, suffered a leg fracture and another was wounded. The police registered a case against the American diplomat at the Kohsar police station on behalf of Baig’s father, Mohammed Idrees. The statements of the survivors and Baig’s father have been recorded by the police.

