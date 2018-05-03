Share:



Newly-wed Palestinian couple and medics Muadh Al-Raqab (3rd-L) and Hadeel Al-Najjar (4th-L) pose for a group photo with colleagues outside a tent east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza strip



Newly-wed Palestinian couple and medics Muadh Al-Raqab (C) and Hadeel Al-Najjar (C-L) pose for a family photo outside a tent east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza strip



Palestinian medic and groom Muath Al-Raqab (L) sits alongside his father, Abdel-Razek Al-Raqab (2nd-L), before his wife Hadeel Al-Najjar (2nd-R) and his father-in-law Farid Al-Najjar (3rd-R) during their wedding nuptial celebrations in a tent east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza strip



Palestinian medic and bridegroom Muadh Al-Raqab (L) puts a ring on his bride Hadeel Al-Najjar's (R) finger, during their wedding nuptial celebrations in a tent east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza strip