Lahore-PCB XI and ZTBL registered contrastive victories in the Departmental T20 Women’s Cricket Championship 2018 matches against their respective opponents at National Karachi on Wednesday.

In the first match of the day, PCB XI defeated Higher Education Commission (HEC) by 14 runs. PCB XI, batting first, scored 119-6 in allotted 20 overs. Sana Urooj was top scorer with 47 laced with 7 fours while Fareeha Mehmood contributed 26 runs. Mehak Amin and Aqsa Abid bowled brilliantly and bagged three wickets each conceding 16 and 20 runs respectively.

HEC, in reply, were all out for 105 runs in 19.4 overs. Najma Bibi played a responsible knock of unbeaten 37 runs. Besides Najma, only Maham Zaheer (19) and Fazila Ikhlaq (17) could cross the double figures. Saba Nazir was wrecker-in-chief of HEC batting line up as she grabbed 3-18 while Sana Urooj took 2-12 and Omama Sohail 2-21.

The second match of the day saw ZTBL outclassing SBP by 8 wickets. SBP skipper won the toss and decided to bat first. They scored 106 runs losing four wickets in 20 overs. Hafsa Amjad made 29-ball 33 runs hitting 7 fours while Sidra Amin contributed 27 with the help of 4 fours. Only Nida Dar bowled well and bagged 2-19. ZTBL replied strongly and achieved the required target for the loss of just 2 wicket in 15.5 overs. Bismah Maroof played an impressive unbeaten knock 49 runs studded with 7 fours while Javeria Khan slammed unbeaten 26 with the help of 3 fours. Aliya Riaz took 2 wickets for 19 runs.

SUMMARIZED SCORES:

PCB XI: 119-6 in 20 overs (Sana Urooj 47, 7x4s, 40 balls, Fareeha Mehmood 26, 2x4s, 1x6, 32 balls, Mehak Amin 3-16, Aqsa Abid 3-20)

HEC: 105 all out in 19.4 overs (Najma Bibi 37*, 2x4s, 49 balls, Maham Zaheer 19, 4x4s, 22 balls, Fazila Ikhlaq 17, 2x4s, 1x6, Saba Nazir 3-18, Sana Urooj 2-12, Omama Sohail 2-21)

SBP: 106-4 in 20 overs (Hafsa Amjad 33, 7x4s, 29 balls, Sidra Amin 27, 4x4s, 36 balls, Nida Dar 2-19)

ZTBL: 109-2 in 15.5 overs (Bismah Maroof 49*, 7x4s, 34 balls, Javeria Khan 26*, 3x4s, 26 balls, Aliya Riaz 2-19).