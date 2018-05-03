Share:

Islamabad - The Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) administration in a discriminatory move has put a bar on the under training honorary medical house officers to apply for paid slots at the hospital, an official said on Wednesday.

PIMS has announced one-year house job vacancies for fresh medical graduates of public, private and foreign medical colleges. The official said that the candidates are applying on around 300 seats including 143 honorary unpaid vacancies.

The official said that the hospital also offers paid house job on 144 slots which are filled by its affiliated Federal Medical and Dental College (FMDC) while some seats are given to graduates from other medical colleges.

The official said that 100 seats are for FMDC graduates while 44 for private and foreign medical graduates.

“Hospital administration is not accepting the applications of the under training medical house officers applying for vacant paid slots,” added the official.

According to Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) policy it is compulsory for a fresh medical graduate to complete one year training in any public sector hospital. A medical graduate has to serve six months in the medicine and rest of 6 in a department of their choice.

Official said that dozens of honorary medical house officers are left behind with 6 to 8 months house job duration, but the hospital administration has refused to accommodate them on paid seats.

“These honorary house officers are about six months senior to fresh graduates and have served the hospitals round the clock but their applications are being rejected,” the official said.

Meanwhile, in the provincial government hospitals, such slots are filled on seniority basis giving an equal chance to all honorary medical house officers after preparing a merit list, added the official.

Around Rs44000 stipend is paid ever month to every medical house officer selected on the paid slot, while the applicants applying on honorary basis are bound to admit an affidavit that they will not claim any wage against their services at PIMS.

“There is also no one rule for all,” said the official.

He said that the hospital administration on one side rejects the application of serving honorary medical house officers on the basis of his/her submitted affidavit, and on the other side approves the application of candidate who has recommendation of any high official.

“Some of the applications accepted and approved were on the basis of nepotism,” the official said.

Talking to The Nation an honorary medical house officer Dr. Hina said that “a house officer duty is comprised of 30 to 36 hours and a graduate on honorary basis receives no monetary reward for it”.

She said that it is the first right of the already serving medical house officer to apply and obtain the paid slot while they are being sidelined by the hospital administration.

Dr. Ahmed said that the clerical staff responds to the serving medical house officers saying that they should pass their remaining 6 months without salary.

“He said however that the candidates with connections can get the paid slot if their one month training is left,” he alleged.

PIMS spokesperson Dr. Waseem Khawaja replying to The Nation said that under training medical house officers are not eligible for applying on paid slots which are instead for fresh graduates.

He also said that there is no seniority rule for the honorary under training medical house officers at hospital and they are relieved from their services after one year completion of their training duration.

He said that merit list is also prepared for all applicants who apply for the paid slots.