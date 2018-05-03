Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Wednesday approved the promotion of eight officers of different services groups to grade-22, the Nation has learnt it reliably.

The promotions were approved during a meeting of the High Powered Promotion Board held in the chair of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi at the PM House. Secretary Establishment Division Maroof Afzal, Secretary to PM Fawad Hassan Fawad and Secretary Cabinet Division Sohail Aamir were also present in the meeting.

Sources said that the High Powered Promotion Board meeting also reviewed promotion cases of 20 officers of grade-21 of different services groups.

However, the Board approved the promotion of three officers of the Pakistan Administrative Service, two officers of the Police Services of Pakistan and three officers of other services.

They said the High Powered Promotion Board meeting once again rejected the promotion case of senior officer of Information group and former Principal Information Officer (PIO) Rao Tehseen. The incumbent government suspended Rao Tehseen and made him as Officer of Special Duty after Dawn leaks episode.

The new appointments could be made in the federal and Punjab on top seats after the promotion of officers in top grades.

Talking to The Nation, a senior official while criticising the Wednesday’s meeting of the board said the federal government arranged the meeting only to give promotions to its blue-eyed officers in grade-22. He said that the PM chaired the last board meeting in December and it reviewed the cases of around 100 officers of grade-21 and he approved the promotions of 15 officers of grade-21 to next grade, including Secretary to PM Fawad Hassan Fawad and his eight batch mates. He said that the incumbent government could not arrange the High Powered Selection board meetings as per law especially in former PM Nawaz Sharif’s four years tenure. He said the incumbent PM has also chaired three High Powered meetings in last eight months and even as per services rules the High Powered Promotion Board meeting should be held after every six months.