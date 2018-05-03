Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said the PML-N government is sure to win the next election on the basis of its performance.

Talking to PML-N parliamentarians of various districts in Lahore Wednesday, the CM said his life is for public service.

Shehbaz shed light on the development projects completed in Punjab and vowed to carry on the mission to other provinces.

He said he served the masses as CM for 10 years during which there is no iota of corruption against his name.

About the 11-point PTI development agenda, Shehbaz said his government will introduce 11,000 development plans.

He also expressed the resolve to decide all national issues with consensus and consultation to remove sense of deprivation.

Shehbaz said only those will win the next election who served the nation in real sense of the word while those will be cast away by the people who just did jugglery and deceived the masses.

The members including, Shanzra Mansib Ali, Syed Muhammad Asghar, Dr Nadia Aziz, Mian Muhammad Azam Chela, Mohsin Shahnawaz and Malik Azizul Haq said that due to the public service the PML-N speaks with head high to the voters who are convinced to reelect the PML-N to let the process of development and national building continue under the leadership of Shehbaz Sharif.

Separately talking to a delegation of senior journalists of Sindh at a meeting here, the Punjab CM said that not only Punjab but the whole Pakistan holds equal to enjoy benefits of the development and prosperity.

He continued: “We believe in the vision of composite development. I wish Orange Line and Metro Bus should have been developed in Karachi much before the city of Lahore. Being the gateway of the country, Karachi has more right to have national resources for development. We will definitely strive to grant its rights.”

He added: “I love Karachi and will continue to love the city of lights. Punjab has given resources worth more than Rs77 billion to Sindh as a goodwill gesture under national finance commission award and by this way; Punjab has played the role of an affectionate elder brother.”­