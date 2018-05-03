Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party Wednesday alleged that the government had close linkage with the religious extremists and the terrorists groups.

In a statement, PPP leader Taj Haider said the sympathy and close linkage of the government led by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz with religious extremists and terrorist groups had become obvious once again.

“Look at the meagre budget allocation of Rs170 million for the National Counter Terrorism Authority. All through the tenure of this government NACTA has remained non-functional due to peanut allocations, which leave very little for its operations after paying its salary bill,” he said. He demanded that the NACTA should be provided adequate resources to run their operations and to set up a state-of-the-art Joint Intelligence Directorate at NACTA.

“A probe to investigate links of some persons in pro-extremist political groups and terrorist outfits within the security setup is also long overdue,” he maintained.

Haider said it was noteworthy that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf shared the same ideology and had provided a support of Rs300 million to the main Taliban nursery situated in Akora Khattak from its provincial budget.

“PTI announced their support in Senate elections 2018 for the Head of this seminary and when PTI lawmakers did not vote for him they were thrown out of PTI under the charge of selling their votes. This was done without even giving a show cause notice to the maligned lawmakers,” he said.

The setting up of a Joint Intelligence Directorate which was supposed to form the backbone of NACTA operations to counter terrorism has been once again postponed, he added.

Haider said the initiative at present remained with the terrorists who decide upon the target, the time and the place of their attacks.

“In the absence of a Joint intelligence Network the State does not have any clue of their memberships, hideouts or their plans. Instead of the terrorists being on the run, unfortunately it is the State which is hiding behind security barricades. These barricades have been broken in so many times leading to violent deaths of innocent citizens and brave personnel of the Law Enforcing Agencies,” he maintained.

The PPP leader said in the elections 2013, parties opposed to religious extremism were not allowed to run their election campaign at gunpoint by Taliban, while PML-N and PTI were running their campaigns without any hindrance.

“These two pro-Taliban parties, the so-called champions of democracy did not even have the decency to condemn the militants. In return for the favour Imran Khan openly advocated for opening offices of Taliban in Pakistan while the government of Nawaz Sharif provided them with all opportunity to rearm and regroup under the cover of negotiations,” he contended.

The PML-N, he said, “still continues to boast about their heavy mandate ignoring the fact that they owe this mandate to the support of Extremists and Returning Officers. Democracy and Extremism can never coexist. If one is with extremist he should stop talking about Democracy.” He said that he and fellow Senators had been constantly expressing their disappointment on the failure of Intelligence agencies to provide advance information of planned terrorist attacks.

“They were shocked when the then Interior Minister told the Senate that Intelligence agencies had provided advance information about attacks on Army Public School, Karachi Airport, Wagah Border, Bannu Jail break and many other locations. Asked as to what action he had taken he gave a lame excuse that Law and Order was a provincial subject. This is their response when our children are butchered by religious extremists,” he said.

Haider added: “Who does not know that Shahbaz Sharif allowed and facilitated the advance and the Dharna (sit-in) of extremists at Faiz Abad Chowk, Islamabad? Right at the moment when these persons had started their march from Lahore the Punjab Chief Minister had been requested by the Army not to allow them to proceed further.

The request was repeated again and again but was totally ignored.”