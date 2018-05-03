Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Anti Corruption Establishment in-charge Khuda Bux Leghari has launched open inquiry into the corruption of development scheme of water supply scheme Nandhi Duberji on Wednesday.

The in-charge has visited the site and found devastation of construction of the scheme. He said Rasheed Soomro had issued illegally excess payments of millions of rupees to contractor Sohaib and allegedly approved the fake bills and did not make work on the site.

He further said that in 2014, the contractor had issued excess payment of Rs5 millions and during last four years no work was made at the site while after order the open inquiry by the Anti Corruption Establishment chairman into this scheme, Rasheed Soomro has started work at the site to save himself.

He said that he has been sought the open inquiry at Kot Ghulam Muhammad Town and asked the villagers to record their statements into the matter of the scheme. He said that he will conduct the open inquiry without any discrimination.