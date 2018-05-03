Share:

Lahore-Expressing full confidence in Najam Sethi’s leadership, Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises have agreed to support him to continue as chairman of the PSL governing council for seasons to come.

A meeting of the PSL governing council was held here Wednesday, attended by representatives of all six franchises and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) management. According to sources, all franchisees unanimously vowed to support Najam Sethi to remain as PSL chairman for the next season. “It was discussed and agreed upon that Sethi should be supported to continue as head of PSL project for the upcoming season,” the sources said.

The council also agreed on representation of PSL franchises in various committees related to the affairs of the PSL. “The members of the governing council reviewed various aspects of PSL 3 in great detail. It was unanimously decided to form committees comprising representatives of PCB and PSL franchises in order to monitor and oversee mutually agreed matters relating to the PSL going forward,” said a statement issued by the PSL secretariat.

It was also decided that cricketing representatives of both sides would meet on Thursday to discuss matters related to the cricket affairs of both the sides, in order to complement each other’s game development programs going forward.