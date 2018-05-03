Share:

KARACHI - Suspended SSP Rao Anwar failed to appear before the anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case over deteriorating health conditions.

Naqeebullah Mehsud, a 27-year-old native of South Waziristan, was killed in an alleged fake encounter by a police team headed by Rao Anwar in the outskirts of the metropolis on January 13 this year.

During the hearing on Wednesday, the jail authorities informed the court that Rao Anwar has fallen sick and a doctor had come to check him up. The authorities also submitted Rao Anwar’s medical certificate to the court.

The reported stated that Rao Anwar can’t be presented before the court due to his sickness.

Moreover, the investigating officer SSP Dr Rizwan also didn’t appear before the court over irking the ATC bench. The court then immediately summoned Dr Rizwan.

“Please tell us what measures have been taken to arrest absconding suspects,” the court remarked.

The court ordered authorities to ensure Rao Anwar appearance in next hearing. In case Rao Anwar fails to appear, then the doctor who issued the medical certificate can be summoned, the court ruled.

The court then adjourned the hearing till May 14.

Naqeeb’s family threatens

countrywide shutdown

The family members of Naqeebullah Mehsud have expressed anger over the absence of former Senior Superintendent of police Rao Anwar in Anti-terrorism court. Talking to newsmen on Wednesday, Mehsud family threatened to lock down the country if provided ‘handcuffed’ Rao Anwar is not presented before the ATC.

The furious family members said that if Rao Anwar was a brave officer than why he was pretending to be ill to skip court proceedings, adding that they were hoping for justice from court after Almighty Allah.

Earlier, suspended SSP Rao Anwar failed to appear before the anti-terrorism court in the Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case over ‘deteriorating health conditions’. Anwar’s absence irked the court which ordered authorities to ensure Rao’s appearance in the next hearing. Naqeebullah Mehsud, a 27-year-old native of South Waziristan, was killed in a fake encounter by a police team headed by Anwar in the outskirts of the metropolis on January 13 this year.

A Joint Investigation Team formed to probe the murder confirmed that Rao Anwar was present at the scene of the crime and the police constables had tried to change the SIM cards of mobile phones.