KASUR/BAHAWALNAGAR-Ganda Singh Wala police claimed to have nabbed a suspect for allegedly assaulting a six-year-old boy here the other day. According to police, the boy, resident of Sanda Railway Crossing, was playing in a street when suspect Ali Usman lured him to a deserted place and assaulted him. The police registered a case against him and put him behind bars.

On the other hand, screams of a teenage girl foiled a rape attempt on her. The girl, resident of Amir Colony, Mustafabad was alone at house when suspect Shan entered the house and attempted to rape her. The girl shouted which alerted the neighbours and they rushed for her rescue. The accused managed to flee from the scene. Mustafabad police registered a case.

In Bahawalnagar, Faqirwali police recovered a 14-year-old girl from Fort Abbas Road. The girl, resident of 119/6R village, had been abducted two days back allegedly by suspects Faisal and Irfan. They abducted her with the help of three women and continuously gang-raped her for two days. The police raided a house on Fort Abbas Road, recovered the girl and arrested Faisal and two women. The police also registered a case against five suspects including Faisal, Irfan and three women.

Investigation was underway.