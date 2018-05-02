Share:

GUJRANWALA-A man gunned down shot to dead over putting up resistance during a robbery here at Kamoke here on Wednesday. According to police sources, Zafar,50, along with his brother Ashraf was going for a funeral. Near Mandiala, three armed men intercepted them and snatched cash and cellphone from them. They, however, fired gunshots on Zafar when he attempted to overpower them. He sustained fatal gunshot wounds and breathed his last instantly.

The suspects made good their escape from the scene. The police have registered a case against dacoits and started further investigation.