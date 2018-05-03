Share:

KARACHI - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday submitted a resolution in the Sindh Assembly over misogynistic remarks from Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leaders including Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah, Minister of State for Power Abid Sher Ali and Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry.

The resolution was submitted by PTI lawmaker Seema Zia along with party’s parliamentary leaders Khurram Sher Zaman and Samar Ali Khan at Sindh Assembly secretariat stated that the language against females regardless of the party affiliation have no place in our national discourse.

The house demands the PML-N lawmakers to issue a public apology and the party (PML-N) take punitive action against them.

Speaking to media after submitting the resolution, Seema Zia said that the PML-N has resorted to using foul language against the PTI after sensing defeat in the upcoming polls after a successful PTI public gathering in Lahore.

They insulted all women of Pakistan, including Fatima Jinnah, Nusrat Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto,” she said, calling other parties to come forward and protest against the PML-N leaders.

“Ali and Sanaullah have only shown where they belong to,” she remarked, “Khawaja Asif also used misogynist language. He has been disqualified, now it is time Rana Sanaullah and Abid Sher Ali join his ranks,” she added.