KASUR/BAHAWALNAGAR-Seven persons died in different incidents of landslide, drowning and road mishaps occurred in Kasur and Bahawalnagar the other day.

In Kasur, a motorcyclist namely Farooq, resident of Mauza Nayike, died after the motorbike he was travelling on was hit by a tractor-trolley near Kelu village. He was on the way to Khuddian Khas when the incident occurred. Kasur Saddr police were investigating.

In another incident, Javed of Sheikh Ammad locality was on the way to Raiwind on a motorbike. Near Raja Jang police station, he was crushed to death by a tractor-trolley. A Wapda employee namely Shehryar died of cardiac arrest in the line of duty at Ellahabad. A man was found dead from Railway Road, Kasur near Aziziya Plaza. A-Division police took the body into custody and launched investigation.

In Bahawalnagar, two youths died after being buried under a landslide at 270/HR village, Fort Abbas. According to Rescue 1122, two youths including Irshad and Mustafa descended a 50ft deep well. A landslide occurred which closed the opening of the well. As a result, they buried in the well.

Their bodies were recovered by the rescue.

In Mandi Sadiq Ganj, two youths, residents of Dabbar Shakar Ganj, drowned while bathing in Sadqiya Canal. Rescue operation was underway for the recovery of their bodies till filing of the report.