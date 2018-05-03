Share:

ISLAMABAD - Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah in Wednesday’s National Assembly session rejected PML-N’s sixth budget, terming it a breach of electoral mandate of the next elected government to present the finance bill as the present government’s tenure is going to complete by May 31.

Initiating the debate on the budget, opposition strongly criticised the government for not providing proper relief to masses. “This government’s tenure will end by May 31 so it should present budgetary proposals of its own tenure,” said Khursheed Shah, saying the opposition would not accept one-year budgetary proposals at any cost presented by the government.

He said the government had not provided relief to masses in education, health and other sectors. “There was not even a single penny allocated for provision of clean drinking water to masses in the country,” he said.

He also drew a comparison between allocations for Sindh and Punjab. “Rs158 billion has been allocated for Punjab in the health department and only Rs1.7billion allocated for Sindh,” he said, mentioning that a large number of infants died due to consuming unhealthy water.

He said that there was a need to build dams in the country. “Decisions with mutual understanding are necessary for development of the country,” he said, criticising the government for not fulfilling its claims to get rid of circular debt.

About Articles 62 and 63, he said the leadership of PML-N had become victim of this clause. “We (PPP) had suggested you (PML-N) to remove this clause but you kept it as a token from your ancestors,” he added.

The opposition leader said that budget deficit was fast widening. “Government claimed to give 184 billion rupees relief to the people but at the same time put a burden of four hundred billion rupees in petroleum levy and other taxes,” he said.

HOUSE PASSED RESOLUTION AGAINST

ABUSIVE LANGUAGE FOR PTI WOMEN

The National Assembly unanimously passed a resolution condemning the abusive language used by ministers against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) women.

The recent statements of both ministers Abid Sher Ali and Rana Sanaullah about the PTI’s women are being discussed on social media.

Opposition leader Syed Khursheed Shah, before initiating the budget debate, said all the women of the country were respectable. “Abusive language against women hurts me and I strongly condemn it,” he said.

PTI’s MNA Shireen Mazari said that this abusive language had reflected ‘gutter mindset’ of PML-N. “He (Abid Sher Ali) should apologise for using abusive language,” she said mentioning that except one PML-N’s MNA Marvi Memom no PML-N lawmaker condemned it. “Please don’t test our (PTI) patience and avoid using such remarks,” she said.

PPP’s Shazia Marri said it was basically matter of a ‘mindset’ against women. “PML-N party should have issued a show-cause notice to them,” Marri said

PML-N’s Tahira Aurangzeb said that Islam gives high value to respect and dignity to women. She said Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif had apologised for the remarks made by a provincial minister.

Ayesha Syed from religio-political party (Jamaat-e-Islami) said women of all parties should be respected. “This might not happen again if Khawaja Asif had tendered an apology,” she said. Shahida Akhtar from JUI-F said action should be taken against those who used abusive language against women.