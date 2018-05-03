Share:

ISLAMABAD - Youth unemployment has witnessed a sharp rise to 9.1 percent in 2015 from 6.5 percent in 2007, said National Human Development Report (NHDR).

Youth between 15-29 years make up 41.6 percent of Pakistan's total labour force (between 15-64 years). Youth unemployment, declining before 2007, has witnessed a sharp rise 6.5 percent in 2007 compared to 9.1 percent in 2015, although still lower than in 2004, said the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Pakistan in its National Human Development Report (NHDR).

The report 'Unleashing the potential of a Young Pakistan' was launched here Wednesday.

According to estimates by ILO, unemployment between the ages of 15 and 24 in Pakistan is 10.8 percent. This is higher than other countries in the region, like India, Bangladesh and Nepal although better than Sri Lanka. Almost 4 million youth attain working age every year in Pakistan.

This report seeks to understand Pakistan's human development challenges and opportunities from the prism of youth. It focuses on how to improve human development outcomes - by empowering young people, addressing the root causes of the obstacles they face, and by proposing innovative ways to surmount these challenges.

Offering first-rate analysis and evidence-based policy recommendations, the report looks at three key drivers of youth empowerment: quality education, gainful employment and meaningful engagement.

The Pakistan NHDR emphasis the critical role youth's quality education, gainful employment, and meaningful engagement can play in securing human development progress in the country.

The report focuses on youth primarily because Pakistan currently has the largest generation of young people ever recorded in its history. 64 percent of the total population is below the age of 30, and 29 percent is between the ages of 15-29 years. It is currently one of the youngest countries in the world and the second youngest in the South Asian region after Afghanistan.

Regarding paucity and quality of research and development the report said that "Pakistan's GDP allocation for research and development (R&D) is 0.29 percent which is less than half of what other South Asian countries spend on R&D.

In addition, Pakistan's universities, under-resourced and poorly staffed, fail to provide an environment where research culture can thrive.

Efforts by Pakistan's Higher Education Commission (HEC) have led to a drastic rise in the number of research publications produced - over 3,000 doctoral dissertations were defended in Pakistan between 2003 and 2009, nearly as many as the total 3,300 doctoral dissertations defended between 1947-2002.

However, the continued focus on the quantity of research produced rather than quality leads to much of this research not meeting international benchmarks.

The dearth of research culture is also evident from the negligible number of students enrolled in higher level programmes - only around 12,400 students in MS/MPhil and 14,370 in PhD programmes across the country.

The patent applications filed by Pakistanis in 2013 stood at a paltry 151, compared to India's around 10,670 or Iran's 11,300,".

About Youth Development Index, the report said that all regions of Balochistan, FATA and northern KP were found to be most deprived in terms of YDI.

Apart from the two indicators the youth's performance in all other dimensions of YDI in these regions is alarmingly low.

Amongst the regions, the highest Human Development Index (HDI), in 2015 is 0.875 for Islamabad, a federally administered territory and the capital of the country, followed by AJ&K with an HDI score of 0.734.

The lowest HDI is 0.216 for FATA, a very low human development category. Amongst the provinces, Balochistan has the lowest HDI of 0.421 falling in the category of low human development. Punjab has the highest, 0.732, placing it in a high medium human development category.

The other two provinces, Sindh and KP, perform relatively better and fall in the medium human development category.

About the Global Youth Development Index, the report said that within South Asia, except for Afghanistan, all the countries have better scores for education than Pakistan as well as a better YDI global ranking. Pakistan's low score stems from its low performance in the areas of education, financial inclusion and political participation, exacerbated by the lack of a coherent youth policy, both at the federal and provincial levels.

Regarding state of education in Pakistan, the report said that poor access to education in Pakistan leads to the country having one of the world's lowest completion rates for primary education.

A staggering 9.45 million children at primary level were estimated to be out of school in 2015. At the current growth rate of net enrolment 0.92 percent, it will take another 60 years to reach the target of zero out-of-school children.

To achieve the goal of zero out of-school children by 2030, just over a decade away, Pakistan must increase its net enrolment ratio to a yearly growth of 3.8 percent.

Despite these marginal improvements, the total number of unlettered people has increased in absolute numbers.

With a youth literacy of barely 70.7 percent, Pakistan fares poorly compared to other South Asian countries, outperformed by Maldives, Sri Lanka, Nepal, India, Bangladesh and Bhutan.

Disparities in literacy levels are stark across different divides in Pakistan from 94.5 percent in Islamabad to 39.9 percent in Fata.

Fata and Balochistan have the lowest female youth literacy rates, 13.6 and 29.9 percent respectively; Islamabad and AJ&K have the highest, 92.9 and 82.8 percent respectively.

Differences in enrolment follow the same patterns as differences in literacy for gender, locale and social status, with the highest rates of enrolment at the primary level and the rates declining at middle and metric levels.

There are also gender based differences - Gross Enrolment Rate GER at the primary level is 81 percent for females compared to 97 percent for male.

Data from Pakistan Education Statistics reveals that out of every 100 students entering primary school (grades 1-5), only 43 percent make it to class 6.

About 43 out of 100 students reach the post-primary level (grades 6-10). Only 30 percent reach grade 10.

Pakistan's international commitments include promises to spend at least 4 percent of its GDP on education to reach EFA and the MDGs, while the National Education Policy 2009 required the allocation for education to 7 percent of GDP by 2015.

Some progress is visible, with Pakistan doubling its total education budget over time, from Rs322 billion in 2010- 11 to Rs663 billion in 2016-17. However, the education budget is still only 2.3 percent of the GDP.

Besides low budgetary allocation for education another factor for Pakistan's poor education outcome is the inefficient and inadequate use of the money.

Around four-fifths of Pakistan's budgetary allocation goes towards recurrent overhead costs - mainly salaries and routine operational costs, leaving only one-fifth for development and improvements like teacher training, curriculum development, provision of school facilities, monitoring and supervision of educational programmes.

Simple indicators reveal much about quantity but very little about the quality of educational outcomes or problems the youth face.

The increasing number and variety of private schools reflects a growing divide between low and high quality education.

Private high-cost primary schools provide far better quality education than low-cost private and public schools.

This creates further class distinctions in society, with quality education a luxury accessible only to those who can pay the price.

FAWAD YOUSAFZAI