KARACHI - Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has said that efforts are being made to eliminate the difference between the factions and hold joint public gathering on May 5 at Liaquatabad Tanki Ground.

Khalid who led MQM-P Bahadurabad faction expressed these views while addressing a press conference at public gathering venue here on Wednesday. MQM-P others leaders including Kanwer Naveed Jameel, Ameenul Haq, Khawaja Izharul Hassan, Faisal Sabzwari, Furqan Atyaib, Sultan Shakeel and Khalid Sultan were also present on the occasion.

Talking about party leadership contact with Dr Farooq Sattar, he informed that decision making body of party is making efforts to eliminate differences between party fractions. “We want Dr Farooq Sattar to stand with us on the day of public gathering as MQM always moved with the slogans of unity in the party ranks. Hopefully things will be done in favour of nation,” said Siddiqui.

Turning guns towards ruling Pakistan People Party (PPP), he said that the outsiders were dreaming to conquer Karachi. He said in past PPP instead of facilitating the resident of Sindh had drawn visible line between urban and rural Sindh. MQM was the only party that tried its best to end this politics of hate and eliminate the difference between rural and urban region of province he said adding that MQM had paid a lot over practicing this act to end the differences.

He alleged PPP ruling government which is being run on resources of Karachi in every era ignored the port city and even sold every corner of metropolis. Karachi cope entire country whereas PPP has emblazed local bodies funds and people were aware that PPP is behind the destruction of Karachi, he added.

Siddiqui said that PPP carrying the ideology of feudal lord still cries of being democratic force but in actually this party ruined all the industrial activities in port city by practicing its feudal based policy. Residents of Sindh are still breathing in an undemocratic atmosphere but MQM-P from its beginning has stood firm against this feudalism and party movement will move on against incorrect Census and delimitations raising the story of injustice at every forum, he said. He said the people those were celebrating and think that MQM-P has vanished from political screen will see that MQM-P will mark victory in next general election and our elected legislators will provide relief to masses without any discrimination. Siddiqu also invited all the other political forces of the city to attend MQM-P public gathering on May 5 and termed the party gathering would be one of the big shows.