Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (2nd R) sitting on a desk next to his wife Emine Erdogan (R), South Korean President Moon Jae-in (L) and his wife Kim Jung-sook (2nd L) during an official welcoming ceremony at the presidential palace in Seoul.



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (2nd L), his wife Emine Erdogan (L), South Korean President Moon Jae-in (2nd R) and his wife Kim Jung-sook (R) at the Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul during a meeting.



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) and his wife Emine Erdogan (2nd R) being welcomed by South Korean President Moon Jae-in (L) and his wife Kim Jung-sook (2nd L) at the Presidential palace in Seoul.



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Emine Erdogan being welcomed by Turkish and South Korean children as he arrives at the Presidential palace in Seoul.