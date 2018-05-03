Share:

Djokovic eyes Roland Garros victory

BELGRADE - Novak Djokovic, whose latest comeback in Barcelona last week ended after one match, believes he will improve before Roland Garros. The former world number one has not won a Grand Slam title since the 2016 French Open. "Basically it is now all about improving my fitness," Djokovic told reporters in Belgrade when asked about Roland Garros and Wimbledon. "I believe that things will sort themselves out very soon and I hope for some better results in the next few weeks," the Serbian said. At the Barcelona Open Djokovic was knocked out by Slovak Martin Klizan, ranked 122nd in the world. The defeat was not the shock it once might have been. Djokovic said Wednesday his problems with the elbow seemed to be fixed and added that he had been playing without pain for the past month.–AFP

Asadullah stuns Abdal in SNGPL Tennis

LAHORE - Unseeded Asadullah stunned eight seeded Abdal Haider 6-4, 6-1 in the men’s singles main round of the 2nd SNGPL All Pakistan Tennis Championship 2018 here at the PLTA tennis courts Wednesday. In other matches of men’s singles, all the top seeded players qualified for the pre-quarterfinals. Aqeel Khan crushed Hadi Hussain 6-0, 6-0, M Abid outplayed Israr Gul, Farhan Khan beat Jahanzeb 6-3, 6-3, Usman beat M Khaliq 6-4, 6-4, Yousaf Khan beat Shahid 7-5, 6-3, Ijaz Khan beat Shahzad 6-4, 7-5, Abbas Khan beat Tanveer 6-2, 2-6, 6-2, Mudasir Murtaza beat Hassan Riaz 6-3, 6-4, Barkat Ullah beat Bilal 6-3, 6-3, Ahmed Babar beat Shakir 6-1, 6-0, M Shoaib beat Umer 6-4, 6-2, Ahmad Babar beat Sakir 6-1, 6-0, Zaid Mujahid beat Zaryab Peerzada 6-1, 6-4 and Heera Ashiq beat Zeeshan Ashraf 6-1, 6-2.–Staff Reporter

Quarters stage of Challenge Cup from today

LAHORE – The quarterfinals stage of the National Challenge Cup 2018 will be commence today (Thursday) at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Stadium. According to Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) spokesman, the first quarterfinal will be played between Ashraf Sugar Mills and Pakistan Petroleum Limited. Both the teams have participated in the National Challenge Cup for the first time and by beating renowned teams of Pakistan s football, they have made their way to the quarterfinals. The second quarterfinal will be contested between Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Wapda on May 4 while on May, Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan Army will vie against each other in third quarterfinal and in the fourth and last quarterfinal new entrants Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and Asia Ghee Mills will vie for the top honours.–Staff Reporter

Janoon Club thrash Lashings Club

ISLAMABAD – Janoon Cricket Club thrashed Lashings Club by massive 204 runs in the ICA Championship 2018 match here at XI Star Cricket Ground on Wednesday. Janoon, batting first, posted massive 382-6. Ibrahim and Noman put on 92 for the opening wicket. Ibrahim hammered 72 laced with 10 boundaries while Noman slammed 53 studded with 8 fours and 1 six. But the day surely belonged to Shahid Ilyas, who thwarted tremendous 110 with the help of 13 fours. Ubaid, Tahir and Saif took 2 wickets each. Chasing a daunting total, Lashings innings was folded at 178 in 31 overs. Shahid hit 66 with the help of 5 fours and 2 sixes, while Tahir contributed 43. Abduallah Kiyani was wreck-in-chief, as he picked up 6-47. Shahid Ilyas and Abdullah Kiyani were jointly declared players of the match.–Staff Reporter

Talha excels in Gujar Khan Panthers win

ISLAMABAD – Talha Qureshi excelled in Gujar Khan Panthers thumping 68-run win over Jhelum Hawks in the 1st Rawalpindi Masters Premier League Championship 2018 match here at Pindi Stadium on Wednesday. Panthers decided to bat first but soon they were in deep trouble, as both openers Aamir Sohail and Yasir Khan were back to the pavilion with only 3 runs on the board and soon it was 3-15. Talha then batted well and made stylish 81 while Musawar Khan contributed significant 33. Panthers could score 198-10 in 47.1 overs. Hamid and Shoaib bagged 3 wickets each. In reply, Jhelum Hawks were bundled out for meager 130 in 39.2 overs. Ozaif Majeed struck 50 and Usman 33. Talha Qureshi was named player of the match. Rawalpindi Region head coach Sabih Azhar was the chief guest on the occasion.–Staff Reporter