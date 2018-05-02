Share:

SADIQABAD-Locals accused the staffers discharging duty at water supply tank in Municipal Town of extorting money from them for water supply to their houses.

It has been learnt that the staffers including Tariq, Shahid and Asad of the Municipal Town water supply tank allegedly demand money from residents of area for supplying water to their houses. "One, who refused to pay money, has to come all the way to collect water manually from the water tank," locals said during a talk with The Nation. They said there were piles of trash around the water tank, adding that stray dogs were witnessed roaming around the water tank which stood testimony to the fact that the municipal staff was least bothered to ensure clean environment around water tank.

They claimed to have submitted numerous complaints to the municipal committee chairman and Water Supply In-charge Imran but all in vain. They demanded the municipal committee high-ups look into the matter and order the authorities concerned to resolve the issue.