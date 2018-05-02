Share:

Lately, as some us may have observed the increasing trend of supplication of water canes to the homes which is said to be purified and thoroughly filtered. On further inquiring from the suppliers, they will state that the water that there are providing has been through various process in the water plant before gathering it in canes. How truthful the suppliers are, we cannot ever truly depend on it because health comes prior to everything.

According to a report of which was carried out last year, 103 samples of Mineral/Bottled water brands have been collected from Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Swat, Peshawar, Muzaffarabad, Sargodha, Multan, Lahore, Bahawalpur, TandoJam, and Karachi. Out of 103 samples, 6 of these brands were labeled as unsafe and unhygienic for human consumption due to high amount or arsenic impurities detected in its inspection. As we all are familiar with the fatal diseases, arsenic brings along with itself which includes skin diseases, diabetes, kidney diseases, hypertension and multiple types of cancers etc. Now, if such reputable water companies are caught gambling with the lives of the public, we can only imagine what the other uninspected water cane plants are supplying.

I hope that after re-highlighting this dilemma through your esteemed newspaper, the liable Authorities take care of the matter since lives of millions of people are on the line.

SYED SHAYAN AHMED,

Karachi, April 3.