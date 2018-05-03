Share:

KHAIRPUR - Three people crushed to death by speedy trains at Khairpur and Lakha roads on Wednesday. According to reports, an unidentified man was crossing a railway track near Therhi Pathak suddenly speedy Tezgam Express bound to Karachi from Rawalpindi crushed him and he died on the spot. The body was shifted to civil hospital Khairpur for autopsy but could identify till the fling of story. Doctor said that the body is not in condition to identify and body is laid in hospital. Meanwhile, two persons were crushed to death by speedy train near Lakha Road on early morning and bodies were shifted to hospital for autopsy.

The bodies were identified as namely two villagers including Sajjad Ali Daheri and Ghulam Hussain Daheri of Ghulam Hussain Daheri Village.

Police shifted the bodies to civil hospital and later, handed over their relatives.