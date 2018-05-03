Share:

DUBAI/TEHRAN - The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation affirmed on Wednesday its "full solidarity" with the Kingdom of Morocco in confronting all threats to its security, safety and stability, UAE state news agency WAM reported. The UAE strongly condemns Iran's intervention in the internal affairs of Morocco through Hezbollah's "terrorist militias," the report quoted the ministry as saying. These militias, the UAE said, are training the elements of the so-called "Polisario" group in order to destabilize the security and stability in the Kingdom of Morocco.

On Tuesday, Morocco decided to sever relationships with Iran over its backing to Western Sahara's separatist movement the Polisario Front, the Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita said.

Bourita said Morocco will expel the Iranian ambassador in Rabat and will close its embassy in Tehran.

The Moroccan foreign minister said his country has "strong evidence of Iran's involvement through its proxy Hezbollah in supporting the Polisario Front financially and through training of its members to undermine Morocco's security and stability."

The UAE said in its statement it stands by Morocco in any action it takes to ensure its security and stability, including any decisive decision it takes regarding Iranian interventions.

The statement also reaffirmed its historical position in support of the territorial integrity of Morocco.

The UAE, along with Saudi Arabia, blames Iran of meddling in Arab affairs by supporting Shiite Houthi militias in Yemen where the two Gulf states have been supporting the government in a pan-Arab military campaign against the Houthis since March 2015.

Iran denies accusation of

Polisario arms delivery

Iran on Wednesday denied that it was involved in a weapons delivery to the Polisario Front movement seeking independence for Western Sahara, after Morocco cut diplomatic ties with Tehran over the allegations.

Morocco, which has close relations with Iran's regional rival Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday accused Tehran of using its Lebanese militia ally Hezbollah to deliver weapons to the Polisario Front.

Tehran hit back, saying the North African nation had used the allegations as a "pretext" to break off diplomatic ties.

"Remarks attributed to the foreign minister of Morocco about cooperation between an Iranian diplomat and the Polisario Front" in Western Sahara are "false", Iran's foreign ministry said in a statement.

The Islamic republic respects the "sovereignty and security" of countries with which it has diplomatic relations, and follows a policy of "non-interference in (their) internal affairs", it added.

Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita said on Tuesday that "a first shipment of weapons was recently" sent to the Algerian-backed Polisario Front via an "element" at the Iranian embassy in Algiers.

Bourita said his country had "irrefutable proof" of Hezbollah's involvement and said ties were being cut with Tehran in response to Iran "allying itself with" the Polisario.

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday expressed support for Rabat's decision and said it "strongly condemns the Iranian interference in Morocco's internal affairs".

The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, staunch allies of Saudi Arabia, also expressed backing for the Moroccan move.

Hezbollah has rejected Rabat's accusations and blamed the decision on foreign "pressure".

A senior Polisario Front official also condemned the allegations as "unfounded", saying Morocco "has not provided any evidence".

"The Polisario has never had military relations with Hezbollah and Iran. It's a grotesque lie to involve the Maghreb in the Middle East crisis," Mhamed Khaddad told AFP in Algiers.

He accused Rabat of wanting to "shirk the negotiating process just called for by the Security Council" on Western Sahara.

The UN Security Council on Friday backed a US-drafted resolution that urges Morocco and the Polisario Front to prepare for talks on settling the decades-old conflict over Western Sahara.

The council renewed for six months the mandate of a UN mission that has been monitoring a ceasefire in Western Sahara since 1991 and spelled out steps for a return to negotiations.

Morocco maintains that Western Sahara, a former Spanish colony under its control, is an integral part of the kingdom, while the Polisario Front demands a referendum on self-determination.