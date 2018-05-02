Share:

islamabad-Religious scholars and educationists can play a positive role in promoting awareness about Thalassaemia by urging people to donate blood for those suffering with the disease, speakers said on Wednesday.

A development sector organization AAS held an event to create awareness about this disease, urging the society to give maximum donations for patients suffering from Thalassaemia.

While addressing the participants, Dr Atifa said that the life of Thalassaemia patients depends on blood transfusions which cannot be made in any laboratory but can be acquired from other persons.

She said that it is the time for the religious scholars and educationists to play their due role in promoting awareness about Thalassaemia among citizens and to convince them to donate blood, which is the only life line and ray of hope for the survival of patients suffering from this disease”.

She said that Over 60,000 children are suffering from Thalassaemia every year and we need to take serious measures to address this issue by educating the masses about the causes and preventions of this disease which is the best possible way to avoid it.

She said that it is necessary to educate Doctors, Paramedical staff, Dai’s, Lady Health Workers and educationist about this disease so that they can guide the citizens.

Thalassaemia is an inherited blood disorder which can be avoided by taking very simple pathology tests but lack of awareness is hindering the prevention of this disease, she observed.

Dr Atifa said that the test for Thalassaemia is inexpensive but people avoid it due to some social taboos and lack of awareness. She said treatment of this disease is much more expensive than the diagnosis so people should go for tests.

Dr Atifa further said that blood transfusion is the only treatment for Thalassaemia patients but constant blood transfusions cause many other diseases which ultimately lead to death.

While talking about the cause of the disease she said that, “There are two types of Thalassaemia, major and minor. Thalassaemia minor develops when one of your parents is a carrier of this disease. If this occurs, you probably won’t have symptoms, but you’ll be a carrier of the disease. Some people with Thalassaemia minor develop minor symptoms”.