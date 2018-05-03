Share:

LONDON - West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite has signed to play for Kent in their opening four matches of the Vitality Blast Twenty20 competition, the county announced Wednesday. The West Indian will join the squad before the opening group match at Surrey on July 6. Brathwaite, 29, said: "I'm delighted to be joining Kent Spitfires for my first taste of county cricket. "I have a good relationship with Sam Billings, having played in the same team at the IPL and BBL. Sam chatted to me about the opportunity to join and has told me a lot about the great support and atmosphere on T20 nights."