LAHORE - Windstorm and rains on Wednesday decreased the intensity of heat in plains of the country including Lahore by lowering mercury during the day and at nighttime.

Windstorm and rains caused tripping of feeders of various electric supply companies, plunging parts of province in darkness. High velocity winds also affected flight operation at Allama Iqbal International Airport.

Dust raising winds and rainfall of varying intensities provided relief to the heat stricken people in plains by decreasing temperature.

In Lahore, strong winds started blowing at around 1pm that followed by scattered rains. Overcast conditions, continuously blowing strong winds and rains caused considerable decrease in temperature, making weather pleasant. Winds and rains caused tripping of around 100 Lesco feeders, putting major portion of Lahore in darkness. Over a dozen Lesco feeders could not be restored even till filing of this report late night.

Maximum and minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded 37 degree Celsius and 28C respectively.

According to the experts, shallow westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist during the current week.

Meteorological department has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of scattered rains for Lahore during the next

couple of days.

Rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu, DI Khan divisions), FATA, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Dust storm is also expected in Multan, DG khan and Bahawalpur divisions. Very hot and dry weather is expected in South Punjab

and Sindh.