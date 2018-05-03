Share:

LAHORE - Man-of-the-match Zia-ul-Haq’s brilliant bowling enabled Khyber Pakhtunkhwa rout Sindh by 5 wickets in the Day/Night One-Day Pakistan Cup 2018 match at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad on Wednesday.

In-form Zia-ul-Haq clinched four wickets for 24 which helped KP restrict Sindh to 196 all out in 46.2 overs while opening batsman Israrullah contributed inspiring 74 to make run-chase easy for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and also kept their hopes alive in the tournament.

Chasing the target of 197 runs, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa replied strongly as their opener Shan Masood played some cracking shorts and made quick-fire 31 off 17 balls with the help of 4 boundaries when he was removed by M Irfan at 1-38. But captain M Hafeez couldn’t contribute well and was bowled out for just 4. It were opener Israrullah and M Saad who added vital 58 runs for the third-wicket partnership to bring the team close to achieve the required target. Bilal Asif then removed Saad at his personal score of 18 runs.

When Aamir Yamin sent Israrullah packing at his individual score of 74, which he gathered off 61 balls hitting 9 fours and 3 sixes, it seemded Sindh could make a comeback and win the crucial match but Umar Akmal (27) and Hammad Azam (38*) batted sensibly in the end to help KP achieve the target in just 23 overs. Only Aamer Yamin bagged 2 wickets for 52 while M Irfan, Bilal Asif and Fawad Alam got one wicket conceding 42, 34 and 10 runs respectively.

Earlier, Sindh faced initial blows when the game began following an early morning rain, but Fawad Alam and Salman Butt tried to save their skins by sharing 58 runs for the fourth-wicket partnership. Fawad hammered 52 runs off 80 balls hitting only 3 boundaries while opener Salman Butt hit 63-ball 41 runs studded with four fours. Gauhar Ali (23), Danish Aziz (23), Aamer Yamin (17) and Bilal Asif (11) were the other batsmen who cross the double figures as Sindh were all out for 196 runs in 46.2 overs. Zia-ul-Haq was pick of KP bowlers as he captured four wickets for 24 runs in 9.2 overs while he was ably assisted by M Irfan (4), who bagged 2 wickets for 41, captain M Hafeez, whose bowling action was cleared by the International Cricket Council (ICC), 1 for 33 and Hammad Azam 1-11. For his superb bowling performance, Zia-ul-Haq was named player of the match. Today (Thursday), Federal Areas will take on Balochistan at Iqbal stadium, Faisalabad at 2:30pm.

Scoreboard

SINDH:

Salman Butt c Adil Amin b Hammad Azam 41

Gauhar Ali c M Saad b M Irfan (4) 23

Umar Amin b M Hafeez 6

Iftikhar Ahmed c Umar Akmal b Zia-ul-Haq 8

Fawad Alam c M Hafeez b Zia-ul-Haq 52

Khurram Shehzad run out 0

Danish Aziz c HAzam b Zia-ul-Haq 23

Bilal Asif run out 11

Aamer Yamin c M Irfan (4) b Zia-ul-Haq 17

Junaid Khan c Hammad Azam b M Irfan (4) 1

M Irfan not out 0

EXTRAS: (lb 2, w 12) 14

TOTAL: (all out, 46.2 overs) 196

FOW: 1-27, 2-43, 3-56, 4-114, 5-114, 6-166, 7-171, 8-191, 9-196, 10-196.

BOWLING: M Irfan (4) 9-0-41-2, M Hafeez 6-0-33-1, M Irfan (2) 10-0-30-0, Zia-ul-Haq 9.2-0-24-4, Adil Amin 3-0-19-0, Hasan Khan 6-1-36-0, Hammad Azam 3-1-11-1.

KHYBER PAKHTUNKHWA:

Shan Masood c Junaid Khan b M Irfan 31

Israrullah c K Shehzad b Aamer Yamin 74

M Hafeez c K Shehzad b Aamer Yamin 4

M Saad c Iftikhar Ahmed b Bilal Asif 18

Umar Akmal st Gauhar Ali b Fawad Alam 27

Hammad Azam not out 38

Adil Amin not out 4

EXTRAS: (w 6) 6

TOTAL: (5 wkts, 23 overs) 202

FOW: 1-38, 2-51, 3-109, 4-151, 5-186.

BOWLING: M Irfan 5-0-42-1, Iftikhar Ahmed 2-0-18-0, Aamer Yamin 5-0-52-2, Junaid Khan 6-0-46-0, Bilal Asif 4-0-34-1, Fawad Alam 1-0-10-1.

TOSS: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

UMPIRES: Shozab Raza, Asif Yaqoob

TV UMPIRE: Khalid Mahmood

RESERVE UMPIRE: Imtiaz Iqbal

MATCH REFEREE: Iftikhar Ahmed