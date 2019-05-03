Share:

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police have arrested ten outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered stolen bike, wine, hashish and weapons from their possession a police spokesman said.

Following the directions of DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, all officials of Islamabad police had accelerated their efforts to curb activities of anti-social elements and drug pushers.

According to details, Tarnol police arrested an accused Abrar Khan and recovered stolen bike and one 30 bore pistol along with ammunition from him. Tarnol Police also arrested three accused Ghulam Abbas, Allah Ditta and Faizllah for their alleged involvement in a theft case.

Bhara Khau police arrested Ehsan Masih and recovered 20 liter liquor from him while Secretariat police arrested Asif for having nine cans of beer. Bani Gala police arrested accused Akhtar Zada involved in decanting gas in cylinders illegally.

Industrial-Area police arrested Bilawer Khan and recovered 250 gram hashish from him.

Noon police recovered one 30 bore pistol from an accused Rehan while Koral Police arrested Aamir Khursheed for having 30 bore pistol.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them. DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated the performance and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.

He said that Islamabad Police would also safeguard its youth from various evils like use of drugs and ensure brighter future of them.

He said that it is the collective responsibility of the every person of the society to remain alert against those involve d in criminal activities in their surroundings and inform police for action against them.