LAHORE: - On the 100th anniversary of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, the Punjab Archives Department has put on display official documents at the Government College University, Lahore.

Faculty of Social Sciences Dean Prof Dr Khalid Manzoor Butt and Punjab Archives Department Director Abbas Chughtai inaugurated the exhibition showing more than 30 different documents including telegrams sent by district officials in Punjab to British government authorities.

The exhibition was followed by a panel discussion on Jallianwala Bagh massacre in the light of these documents. Noted historian Prof Dr Tahir Kamran from BNU, Mohammed Abbas Chughtai, Dr Chris Moffat from Queen Mary University, London and Dr Kanwal Khalid led the panel discussion which was moderated by GCU History Department Chairperson Dr Tahir Mahmood. The panel discussed the layered meanings of Jallianwala Bagh today, stressing the need for this story to be told from multiple perspectives.