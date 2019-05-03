Share:

SUKKUR - Accountant General (AG) Sindh Ghufran Ahmed Memon inaugurated Sindh Pensioners’ Centre Sukkur at District Accounts Office Sukkur on Thursday.

AG Sindh Ghufran Ahmed Memon while addressing the inaugural ceremony on this occasion said that the number of pensioners in Sukkur is 11,192 and their bio-data is also available at the District Accounts office Sukkur, which has connected to the Sindh Pensioners’ Centre Sukkur. He said that all the retired employees belonging to Sukkur district would get their payments through this center and all the concerned District Accounts Officers would be responsible of these centers established throughout the province, he added.

AG Sindh further said that the purpose of establishment of the centers was to facilitate retired employees and pensioners as they get rid of standing in queues. He said that their all the payments would be transferred to their accounts transparently, however, the GP Fund of the pensioners would also the shifted to the said center in future.

AG Sindh further said that there were 19 Nos. Pensioners’ Centers in the 19 districts established throughout the province, however, remaining three centers in the three districts would also be completed till the month of June of this financial year.

Earlier, District Accounts Officer Sukkur Hazoor Bux Memon briefed about the pensioners’ center established in Sukkur.