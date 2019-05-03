Share:

In a bid to boost the agriculture sector, Federal Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan here on Friday announced that agriculture tubewells in Balochistan would be to exempted from load shedding.

This Omar Ayub said in a meeting of Senate’s Standing Committee on Power which held in Islamabad today with Senator Nauman Wazir Khattak in the chair.

Omar Ayub Khan underscored the need for new power plants to tackle power shortage in the country. He further said that the government had eliminated power theft in Sehwan Sharif and added that now there was zero load-shedding in the area.

“Electricity consumption reduced by 170,000 units in Sehwan Sharif after the anti-power theft drive in the area,” Omar Ayub added.

The minister said that they disconnected illegal electricity connections from 402 plazas in Hyderabad. Criticizing the former rulers, Omar Ayub said that they had made false claims about power generation. On the occasion, the minister warned of strict action against power pilferage.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Energy (Power Division), Omar Ayub Khan, had said on April 7 that electricity shortfall stood at ‘zero’ as of power generation was more than the figure demand and supply of the country.

Omar Ayub Khan, in his latest Twitter message,had detailed that the demand of power stood at 14,840 megawatts after the availability of 17,100 MW electricity in the national system as per statistics provided for that day. NNI