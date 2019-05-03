Share:

LAHORE (PR) Airlink Communication and Huawei Technologies have joined hands for the Cloud Data Center in Pakistan. The landmark agreement was reached at “Pak China Trade and Investment Forum” currently being held in Beijing. The Cloud will be named as Huawei Airlink Cloud and this collaboration will be first of its kind in Pakistan. The main focus of this agreement will be to bring a revolution in Media and Finance Industries of Pakistan by introducing world class IT Solutions and infrastructure.

Airlink Communication has remained preferred partner of Huawei in Pakistan since 2012. This agreement is in continuation of sustained business relations between the two companies. The CEO of Airlink Communication, Muzzaffar Hayat Piracha lauded this historical engagement between the two companies and said that Airlink Communication believes in bringing the best IT solutions to Pakistan and it will continue to play its role in the growth and development of Pakistan’s economy. Piracha also shared that Airlink Communication will further strengthen its relationship with Huawei Technologies to reach other sectors in near future.