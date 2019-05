Share:

LAHORE - Amir Cables scored a thumping eight-wicket win over Income Tax Seniors to breeze into the regional quarterfinals of the National Veterans Cricket Cup here on Thursday at Shah Faisal ground.

Batting first, Income Tax senior were bundled out for 139 in 24.3 overs while Amir Cables achieved the target losing just two wickets in 15.3 overs. Man-of-the-match Ahmad Shahab struck 65 solid runs and also bagged four wickets for 52.