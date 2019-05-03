Share:

Rawalpindi: The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) has carried out raids against drug mafia across the country and seized 101kg narcotics besides arresting 19 suspected smugglers, informed ANF Headquarters Spokesman on Thursday.He said that ANF seized 101.49kg narcotics valuing Rs153.97 million internationally and arrested 19 culprits including 3 ladies.

ANF also impounded 5 vehicles while conducting 15 counter-narcotic strikes. The seized drugs comprised of 92.2kg Hashish, 4.5kg heroin, 1.84kg Opium and 2.95kg Amphetamine (Ice), he said.He added ANF Rawalpindi arrested an accused namely Muhammad Ramzan resident of Faisalabad at Islamabad International Airport and recovered 970 gram Amphetamine from his personal possession.

He was boarding for Jeddah via Kuwait through flight number KU-206. In another operation, he informed, ANF Rawalpindi recovered 640 gram Opium from personal possession of the arrested accused identified as Mir Qalam resident of Kohistan. He was arrested from Hanzal Pain, Gilgit.

In third operation, ANF Rawalpindi arrested an accused namely Mukamal Shah resident of Charsadda and recovered 1 kg Hashish from his personal possession. He was arrested near Motorway Bus Stop, GT Road, Islamabad. In fourth operation, ANF Rawalpindi recovered 1 kg Hashish from personal possession of the arrested accused namely Gul Zameen resident of Khyber Agency. He was arrested near Motorway Bus Stop, GT Road, Islamabad.

In fifth operation, ANF Rawalpindi arrested Jaffar Ali resident of Swabi and lady accomplice namely Ameena resident of Buner at Islamabad International Airport and recovered 980 gram Amphetamine from personal possession of the both accused persons.

They were travelling to Jeddah through flight no PK-741. In sixth operation, ANF Rawalpindi arrested two lady accused namely Anam Ishfaq and Abida Arbab both residents of Peshawar and recovered 3kg heroin from their personal possession.

Both were arrested near Chungi No 26 Bus Stop, Islamabad, the spokesman added. He said similarly ANF conducted operations against drug mafia in Lahore, Peshawar, Karachi and other parts of country and seized narcotics. Separate cases were registered against the suspected smugglers with ANF Police Stations concerned while further investigation was on, he said.