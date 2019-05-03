Share:

NEW YORK (GN) - Anne Hathaway maintains a ‘’low-plastic’’ lifestyle and avoids purchasing beauty products in plastic containers.

Anne Hathaway maintains a ‘’low-plastic’’ lifestyle by avoiding purchasing beauty products in plastic containers. The 36-year-old actress keeps her daily routine eco-friendly and chooses to use products that come in glass bottles because they are better for the environment.

She said: ‘’The thing is, with the low-plastic lifestyle, I really have to choose what matters. I recently did a photo shoot with crazy eye makeup and temporary eyelashes that got glued under my real lashes. I couldn’t wait to get them off, but then my makeup artist was like, ‘Oh, I don’t know how they come off.

‘’You probably want to use an oil-based remover.’ I got home and I had an old eye-makeup remover, but it wasn’t oil based. So to avoid buying more products in plastic containers, I used coconut oil, and it worked.’’ And ‘The Hustle’ star loves to use ‘’essential oils’’ on her body to keep it hydrated.

She added: ‘’I always have coconut oil because I use it for my body - I find that a combination of coconut, jojoba, and shea butter works great.