ALGIERS (AA) A military training helicopter crashed Thursday in Algeria’s southeastern New Valley province, leaving the pilot and co-pilot injured.

The incident occurred near the New Valley provincial airport, a local source told Anadolu Agency. The Algerian authorities have yet to release a statement on the incident, but photos posted on social-media platforms appear to show emergency crews inspecting the crashed helicopter.

In March, an Algerian military plane crashed while carrying out a nighttime training exercise in Algeria’s coastal Oran province, killing the pilot.

A few weeks earlier, another Algerian military plane crashed while conducting drills in the western Tiaret province, leaving both members of the two-man crew dead.