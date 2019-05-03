Share:

PESHAWAR : Afandyar Wali Khan has been elected unopposed President of the Awami National Party (ANP) for the sixth time for next four years by the Central Council’s electoral meeting held here at Bacha Khan Markaz on Thursday.

The entire central Cabinet of the party was elected unopposed with mutual consensus during the electoral meeting of the central Council.

Mian Ifikhar Hussain was elected as Central Secretary General for the second time and Ameer Haider Khan Hoti as Senior Vice President while former Senator Zahid Khan as Central Secretary Information. The other elected members of the Cabinet included Haji Hidayatullah Khan Secretary Finance, Saleem Khan Deputy Secretary General, Syed Aaqil Shah Secretary Foreign Relation Committee, Hussain Shah Vice President, Additional General Secretary Sahib Jan Kakar, Syed Laiq Bacha Secretary Culture, Amar Jeet Malhotra Secretary Minority Affairs and Farooq Bangash Secretary Labour.