On the second Brexit-deal parliamentary voting in UK, the MPs overwhelmingly rejected May’s EU withdrawal agreement by 344 votes to 256. Majority of 58 have put the Brexit into total disorientation instead of celebrating the independence from EU. May said the vote would have grave legislations and the legal default was that the UK would leave on 12 Apr 11, 2019. There is a clear message that there would be no time to get implication to avoid No-deal Brexit. Oppositions is demanding her resignation while EU Council President Donald Tusk tweeted, “In a view of rejection of the Withdrawal Agreement by the house of commons, I have decided to call a European Council on 10 April.” The question is still there, why UK is confused over Brexit withdrawal. June 23, 2016 the majority population gave votes in the favor of withdrawal from EU. According to constitution of European Union (Article 50), On March 20, 2019, UK was supposed to exist the EU but the main cause was, on what grounds and agreements UK must leave the EU? The other side PM Theresa is willing to pass the Brexit deal as soon as possible.

However, the reality is not in her favor as opposition Labor Party and some members of her own party are not in the favor of the deal. Here another question rises why all alternatives Brexit plans rejected by MP 5 in a series of suggestive votes? Is deal is not appropriate? Alternatively, the government has made the changes.

The answer is clear; there are two main changes in the deal. The Legal Withdrawal Act and Political Declaration are absent from the deal. The opposition and legislators want a proper political, legal and agreement based deal-exist. The leader of Labor Party asserted we would not accept any agreement until political declaration would not be the part of this deal; he also called for a general election

If May would go for another parliamentary vote then we will not be in favor of supporting her. EU will decide further postponing the Brexit deal at emergency summit on April 10. Donald Tusk posited, “On the EU side we have done all that is possible to reach an agreement. With only 17 days, left to 29 March, today be vote has significantly increased the likelihood of a no-deal Brexit. May’s behavior is putting UK closer to withdrawal of the EU without a deal. In the matter of fact, May is receiving a significant wave of anger and criticism from political parties, business community and people across the country. Indeed the withdrawal is becoming a Disordered-Brexit. What would happen, if UK leaves EU without a deal?

Is May putting UK in danger? What would be the situation of Economy after no-deal Brexit? There would be definitely disruption and friction to trade and free movement across the Europe. In event to no Brexit deal-importing goods from the EU may get expensive, for instance, this would lacerate tariffs on almost all imports to Ireland and the smugglers could exploit unmonitored flow of goods. According to The Guardian, under the temporary system, “tariffs could be slashed to zero on 87% of imports to the UK as part of a plan to prevent a £9 Billion price shock to business and consumers. “After no deal Brexit, UK, firms have to pay extra duties, taxes, custom checks on every goods. 30 % food in UK comes from EU, after withdrawal, the food would be expensive. The travel to EU measurement would be entirely changed, like the visa policy, legal paperwork plus cost will rise, the bank card will be more expensive, medication cost will definitely rise, UK nationals living abroad specially in EU about 1.3 million UK-born will have to take extra measurements. There are 3.8 million EU nationals living inside UK, they must apply for settle status than free movement in UK.

Operation Block may be affected, some ports and motorways may face the extra delay in trade or travelling. UK and EU students will face uncertain study policies, full funding, scholarship policies may go under pressure. The Erasmus Scheme may affect. There is no doubt UK will face uncertain economic scenarios which could affect UK all alone. Whereas, UK must see for a Norway based model the Soft-Brexit.

