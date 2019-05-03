Share:

BEIJING : A newly signed space exploration agreement between China and Pakistan on manned space missions manifests their more profound cooperation on the peaceful use of outer space, experts said.

The agreement marking the cooperation between the two neighbours in space exploration has entered a new phase, China Economic Net reported, quoting a statement issued by the China National Space Administration (CNSA).

The agreement inked during the recent visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan will serve as a high-level foundation for cooperation in space science and exploration. Both nations will conduct scientific and technological experiments, astronaut training, alongwith manned space applications and achievement transformation.

The CNSA and the Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission will establish a China-Pakistan Space Committee chaired by top officials from both sides to address future collaborative issues.

Since Pakistan is China’s all-weather friend, China is willing to provide know-how to foster Pakistan’s technological development on the use of outer space, Lan Jianxue, said an associate research fellow at the China Institute of International Studies.

“China-Pakistan space cooperation will help Pakistan in terms of satellite monitoring of natural disasters and agricultural production, land and resources surveying, and waste handling in a microgravity environment,” said Lan, adding, that China will also benefit from the cooperation, including for commercial applications of space technology, investment security and counter-terrorism.

In 2018, China sent two Pakistan satellites into orbit. The PRSS-1, Pakistan’s first optical remote sensing satellite, and the PakTES-1A, a smaller observation craft, were both lifted into space by China’s Long March-2C carrier rocket.

The current agreement signifies that their cooperation is not limited to infrastructure and resources, it also concerns technology and innovation, Lan said.