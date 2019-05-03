Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Thursday directed Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) to improve cleanliness and the process of garbage removal in the areas assigned to it.

He said that cleaning work, including garbage lifting and dumping, was going on well in South and East districts; but work in Malir district was quite unsatisfactory. “Please direct SSWMB to get sweeping, garbage lifting and cleaning work in Malir district improved; otherwise, we will terminate the contract,” Murad directed Minister Local Government.

The meeting was attended by Minister Local Government Saeed Ghani, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Jamal Abro, Secretary LG Khalid Hyder Shah, Secretary Finance Najam Shah, and Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shahalwani.

The chief minister told the MD SSWMB that the cleaning work in South and East might be better but still citizens of the area were not happy. “You must develop a complaint centre to receive complaints against non-sweeping so that they could be addressed,” he directed the MD. The MD told the chief minister about the complaint centre at which the chief minister directed him to publicise the complaint centre so that citizen could file their complaints. Murad directed Secretary Finance Najam Shah to sit with MD to resolve their financial issues. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister decided to develop and beautify important spots of the city with the support and help of private sector.

In the first phase the development of Nahre-Khayam, the Nala, between Clifton Road and Boating Basin has been decided. The task has been assigned to renowned Architect Shahid Abdullah and his team comprising Jameel Yousif and Shahzad Raoi who attended the meeting as special invitees. The others in the meeting were Minister Local Government Saeed Ghani, Principal Secretary CM Sajid Jamal Abro, Secretary Local Government Khalid Hyder Shah and Special Secretary to LG Niaz Soomro.

It was decided in the meeting that the Nala, Nahr-e-Khayam between main Clifton Road and Boating basin would be developed on international level. A treatment system on the Nala would be established at Shaheed Benazir Park which would be treating the sewerage water before releasing into the nala onward. The water flowing from boating Basin to the sea would be neat and clean and free from any kind of foul smell.

As per the scheme boats would be sailing into Nahr-eKhayam within one kilometer from Boating Basin to Clifton Road for visitors and there would a park, walking track, benches, coffee, tea and other eateries around the nala.

The chief minister assigned the task to Architect Shahid Abdullah to get support of private sector and develop the area. In the next phase other such portions of Nala would be developed in the city at other spots. Another plan discussed in the meeting was the beautification of Shahrah-e-Faisal right from Jinnah Terminal to Metropole. Under the plan the colour theme of the buildings constructed along the road [Shahrah-e-Faisal] on the both sides would be same with a minor contrast. The project would also be implemented with the support of private sector. Again the task was assigned to Shahid Abdullah to bring together architects, donors and environmentalists together and make a detailed plan for approval and implementation.

MEEtING TO ENSURE commodities sale at fixed prices IN RAMAZAN

Sindh Minister for Agriculture, Supply and Prices Ismail Rahoo and Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar on Thursday directed the officials concerned to ensure the sale of essential commodities at officially fixed prices during the month of Ramazan.

The minister and the commissioner held a joint meeting regarding price check of essential commodities and other goods items during the month of Ramazan at commissioner’s office.

Deputy Commissioner South Salahuddin, East Ali Ahmed Siddiqui, West Zahid Memon, Malir Shehzad Abbasi, Korangi ADC Abbas Memon, Chairman Market Committee Ali Ahmed Jokhio, Officers of Bureau of Supply and Prices and other officials attended the meeting.

The Minister said that the painting and distribution of price lists is the responsibility of Market Committee but all FCs and Bureau of supply are their support to MC during the holy month, they all should work together for maximum relief are being provides to common people through distribution, display and awareness of general public at all big markets, super marts, shops, etc Media will also be taken on board for maximum publicize price lists monitoring and inspections of all sites where complaints of any sort regarding high and non affordable things will be dealt with heavy fines and resolve the grievances of common people.

Rahoo directed that officers concerned should regularly visit and monitor the issues of prices in the holy month, and they should maintain a balance between the supply and demand of goods.

Speaking on the occasion Shalwani thanked the Minister Agriculture for holding such important meeting over prices in holy month with respective department and agencies to provide relief at grass root level. He said that control rooms have already been setup in all DC offices and through his liaison office, approached all concerned and monitor the activities in the holy month.

like wise pat milk crises issues, the Minister again took positive step to hold meeting over the issue of the price in holy month, all departments and officers are directed to carry out their field visits over super markets, big shops marts Bachat Bazaars and stalls in their respective jurisdiction to implement the rule of law in holy month for maxim benefit of general public.