Lahore : An accountability court on Thursday extended until May 16 physical remand of three persons accused of laundering huge money for Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif’s family. NAB officials produced Fazal Dad, Qasim Qayyum and Shahid before Special Judge Accountability Court Syed Jawadul Hassan who conducted the hearing on the expiry of their remand term yesterday. Separately, an accountability court extended until May 16 the judicial remand of PML-N leaders Khawaja Saad and Khawaja Salman. NAB accused the PML-N leaders of cheating the public at large and obtaining illegal financial benefits from the society’s funds. Meanwhile aaccountability court allowed exemption to ex-PM from his personal appearance in the court in a case of illegal appointments to Gepco.