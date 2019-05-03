Share:

RAWALPINDI - City Traffic Police devised a special plan in order to avert traffic mess and to facilitate the citizens during the holy month of Ramazan.

According to the plan issued by Chief Traffic Officer Bin Ashraf of Thursday, double parking at any place in the city has been banned.

The CTO said that extra force of traffic wardens have been deputed on all major roads, places, markets, shopping malls and squares to control traffic rush. Similarly, special squads have also been constituted for guiding the road users besides activating Traffic Police Helpline 051-9272616 where the citizens may contact in case of any trouble on roads, the CTO said.

“Parking near mosques, ‘imambargahs’ and other worship places would also be banned and strict action would be taken against the violators,” he said. As the government is going to set up Ramazan bazaars in the city, special duties have been assigned to traffic wardens to regulate traffic around these bazaars, he said.

He added that the traffic police would also take action against transporters found involved in charging extra fares from passengers. Bin Ashraf said that the traffic police would also lift all vehicles and bikes found parked on roads causing troubles in smooth flow of traffic. “Hefty fines would also be imposed on the violators,” he said. Similarly, traffic police has also been directed to take action against the vehicles moving with tainted glasses, unauthorised number plates and without registrations.

He informed a comprehensive traffic plan has also been made for controlling traffic on occasion of death anniversary of Hazrat Khadija (RA), birth day of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), death anniversary of Hazrat Ali, Aitkaf-e-Youm-ul-Quds, Juma-tul-Wida, Laila-tul-Qadr and Chand Raat.

He said that the senior and junior officers had been assigned the task to regulate the traffic on the mentioned occasions to facilitate the rush of traffic. CTO Bin Ashraf ordered the officers and traffic wardens to perform their duties with dedication and commitment during Ramazan and to facilitate the citizens.