PESHAWAR - Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has invited the Czech Republic companies to make investment in special economic zones (SEZs) under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as well as other potential sectors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The invitation was extended by SCCI senior vice president (SVP), Saad Khan during a meeting with the Economic and Trade Counsellor of Czech Republic in Pakistan, Michal Bobek here at Chamber House on Thursday. The Czech Republic Honorary Consul General in Peshawar, Asad Saifullah, SCCI vice president Haris Mufti, former presidents Maqsood Anwar and Malik Riaz were present in the meeting.

The SCCI president told the inviting diplomat that conditions are favorable for investment in country generally, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after restoration of complete peace in the region. He added the local and foreign investors should take benefit from the growing investment opportunities.

Saad said that energy sector is the most important sector of Pakistan, in which investment opportunities are available in a larger extent. He said that the Pakistan has prioritized to enhance mutual trade and access to local markets of all countries. He urged Czech Republic to take initiatives to bolster bilateral trade between the two countries.

Michal Bobek has agreed with proposals of the SCCI president Saad Khan. The diplomat stressed the mutual economic relations and the trade volume between Czech Republic and Pakistan would be further strengthened by removing impediments in this regard. The diplomat informed that Czech Republic Minister for Commerce is scheduled to visit to Pakistan in June this year, and will hold meetings with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Czech Republic business community to appraise them about implementation of different projects.

Michal assured the SCCI that Czech Republic will fully facilitate business community in issuance of visas to them and would take initiatives to exchange business and trade delegation on reciprocal basis. The Economic Counselor presented details of Czech Republic companies to SCCI president on the occasion and assured about provision of trade directory of the Czech Republic.