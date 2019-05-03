Share:

ISLAMABAD - The PTI’s government in the Thursday’s National Assembly introduced seven bills, including ‘the Whistleblower Protection and Vigilance Commission bill’ with an aim to provide mechanism for whistleblower information by providing some ‘incentives’.

Minister for Law and Justice Farogh Naseem introduced seven different bills to control corruption in the country, remove litigation in family law and other related to women property rights.

About ‘Whistleblower Protection and Vigilance Commission bill’, the minister said the legislation will provide a mechanism for whistleblower information relating to corruption and to protect information provider, in order to protect whistleblowers from disadvantageous measures such as removal from office, disciplinary action and intimidation etc.

“In order to give incentive to whistleblowers, the bill provides rewards but also to discourage false information it also provides punishment for them,” according to statement of objects and reasons of the bill.

The clause related to ‘protection to the whistleblower’, “the commission shall ensure that no whistleblower is victimised by disadvantageous measures or otherwise merely on the ground that such whistleblower had made a whistleblower information or rendered assistance in assessment under this act,”.

According to the clause related to ‘reward and punishment’, “the whistleblower shall be rewarded twenty per cent of the recovered amount and certificate of the recovered amount and certificate of appreciation”.

The clause related to ‘identity’ says ”Fine may extend to rupees five hundred thousand be imposed in case of disclosing to the concerned person”.

About ‘letters of administration and succession certificates bill, 2019’, the minister said: “this law prevent fraudulent practice where there is no facility to swear affidavits through a bio-metric NADRAA facility”.

The statement of object and reasons says: “nearly half of the population of Pakistan is likely to be involved in litigation, whereby courts are required to issue orders for the grants of letters of administration and succession certificates.

About ‘the legal aid and justice authority bill, 2019’, the minister informed this bill gives priority to disadvantaged women and children especially in matters of sexual offences. “Apart from the provision of legal aid, the bill also facilitates the extension of financial facilitates such as provision of bail, fine and penalty,” according to the statement of objects and reason of the bill.

About ‘the enforcement of women’s property rights bill,2019,’ minister said this bill will help providing an effective and speedy redressal mechanism to protect and secure rights of ownership of women in the property.

About ‘the Muslim family laws bill ,2019’, the minister informed the legislation will allow the followers of Shia Fiqah to settle their matters of Talaq according to their interpretation.

According to the statement of objects and reasons of the bill, “there was a demand from the followers of Shia Fiqah for the legislation on Talaq as per their interpretation of ‘Quran and Sunnah’.

Other bills including the Code of Civil Procedure (Amendment) bill, 2019 and the Legal Aid and Justice Authority Bill, 2019 were also introduced in the house. The chair referred all bills to the standing committee on law and justice for discussion.

The house, with the onset of proceedings, offered fateha for the three soldiers martyred in terrorist attack in North Waziristan yesterday.