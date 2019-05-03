Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez’s availability is still in doubt for England series as he likely will miss only T20 and first two ODIs against England. Last month, Mohammad Hafeez was selected in the preliminary 15-member squad for ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Pakistani all-rounder sustained a thumb injury during his match against Karachi King during Pakistan Super League (2019) few months ago in the attempt of getting Colin Ingram catch out. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Director Media Sami Ul Hasan Burney informed that there is a possibility of Hafeez’s return to national side on Pakistan’s third ODI in Bristol on May 14. Mohammad Hafeez has already starting practicing in the nets even though he had not played any warm-up matches against any county. Last week, Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur expressed that Hafeez should not be ruled out of the ODI series against England. “Hafeez has bowled and fielded. Hafeez is ahead of where we want him and that’s great news.

He has been doing a lot of work so don’t rule out Hafeez in the one-day series,” Arthur said. Pakistan will play a single T20 and five ODIs against England before starting their World Cup campaign against West Indies on May 31.